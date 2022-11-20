November 20, 2022 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST

VS Aravind | Hyderabad The inaugural edition of the Indian Racing League 2022 kicked off in Hyderabad with the race cars zooming through the NTR Gardens, passing through the iconic Hussainsagar lake en route to the finish line.

As the Hyderabad Street Circuit geared up for its maiden street race exhibition with race enthusiasts thronging in numbers, the NTR Marg witnessed chaotic scenes on Saturday afternoon. It was a complete chock-a-block at the Secretariat flyover as traffic was thrown out of gear with commuters facing a harrowing time navigating through the diverted roads.

While the bottleneck jam outside the perimeter of the track dampened spirits, pandemonium and chaos reigned in the race circuit with many gates funnelling fans and the police conducting security checks.

The local organising committee seemed to lack coordination with the race officials as the scheduled media interaction with the race drivers at 1 p.m. was initially delayed before the drivers were rushed off the media centre. Hyderabad Blackirds’ drivers Anindith Reddy, Neel Jani, Akhil Rabindra and Lola Lovinsfosse were courteous to pose for photographs but had to rush as they had to be in their open cockpit cars for a practice session.

On the day of qualifying, the pit stop lane, which is strictly out of bounds for the general public and guarded by race marshals was open for all, as spectators made their way to the race track, clicking photographs. In another instance, a group of four people were caught off guard and were still on the race lane while the racers were zooming past at a speed in excess of 200 kmph. Fortunately, the security deployed near the track swung into action and averted a major disaster.

Fans too were not pleased with the arrangements as they complained about the lack of amenities.

“I was stranded for almost two hours despite starting at 7:30 a.m. and it was very difficult to get to the racing arena. I booked 40 tickets, with each ticket costing ₹1,300 and I was told that we would be getting the tickets once we reach the venue. However, to my disbelief, there was no ticket counter and the customer care didn’t help either. I pleaded with the security and fortunately I had a receipt which made them believe that I had actually procured the tickets. It was a horrible experience,” said Prakash Varma, who is working as a marketing executive with a private company.

Another spectator said that he and his group of friends couldn’t enjoy the race as much he expected as the large LED displays that were installed to stream the race live didn’t function.

Hyderabad is all set to host the Formula E race in 2023 and the two-day first round of the Indian Racing League is a sort of trial run to gauge the preparedness for the big-ticket event. And Saturday was perhaps a wake-up call for the organisers.