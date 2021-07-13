In the fight against dengue

HYDERABAD

13 July 2021

Motley group generating awareness on prevention of the vector-borne disease

Monsoon brings relief from the scorching summer, but at the same time, it is the harbinger of diseases. That hygiene and sanitation are of utmost importance in the wet season cannot be stressed enough. In a bid to spread awareness about the prevention of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, a motley group of advocates, a doctor, private company employees and concerned citizens is urging people to be part of the disease surveillance.

M. Karuna, the doctor in the group called ‘Dengue Brigade’, is educating people to take out a few minutes from their weekly schedule to clear stagnant water from unused vessels lying in and around homes. They plan to show videos on how mosquitoes which spread dengue virus can breed in stagnant fresh water. The chances of water accumulation increases in monsoon. The awareness campaigns would be conducted in collaboration with welfare associations over the weekends.

Besides generating awareness, the brigade plans to urge people to report to government authorities if they contract dengue. She said that the authorities have to share the phone numbers of circle level entomologists and other officials concerned so that people can report the cases. Thereafter, government authorities can take measures for containment of further cases and avoid break-out.

Dr Karuna also said that coordination between hospitals, public, and government authorities helps in effective surveillance of dengue.