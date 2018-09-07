In Telangana village, a govt. school headmaster buys auto for students

Going all the way: Students arrving at the government primary school in Garshakurthi by auto. | Photo Credit: Byarrangement

When Kankanala Kishan Reddy, 56, walked into Garshakurthi village’s Government Primary School as its headmaster in 2013, he was shocked to find that it had only 39 students, with all the other children in the area going to private English medium schools. Since he was himself an alumnus of the same school, he felt a pang of disappointment. He decided to do something about it.

Mr. Reddy first convinced the education authorities concerned to make English the medium of instruction in the school from 2015-16. He then visited every household and persuaded the parents to enrol their wards in the government school.

Next, he spent his own money to buy textbooks in English worth ₹50,000 for the first academic year of 2015-16. For 2016-17, he spent ₹25,000 on purchase of books. He again used his own funds to purchase ties, belts, and ID cards for the students, so that they in no way felt inferior to their private school counterparts. Thanks to all these measures, the school’s student strength now stands at 177.

But a major problem still remained: transportation. Students from the adjoining villages frequently bunked class due to lack of adequate transportation facilities.

Driver’s salary

So Mr. Reddy purchased a second-hand seven-seater autorickshaw to ferry the students to school and back, again by spending ₹80,000 of his own money. He appointed a driver on a salary of ₹5,000 a month, to be paid from his own pocket.

The driver starts his day with a trip from Kondapur village, about 7 km from the school, which brings in around 11 students. The second trip is from Achampalli village, located 3 km from the school, carrying 15 students. The third trip, from Kasaram and Garshakurthi villages, transports another 20 students. Parents who earlier used to fork out ₹500 per head per month to hire private autorickshaws now pay only ₹200 per head per month, and the money is used to pay for fuel. The autorickshaw drops the kids back home in the evening.

Mr. Reddy said that he had purchased the auto only because he wanted to provide safe, comfortable, and cheap transportation for the students coming from villages that are not at a walking distance.

He said that the auto driver was appointed with the consent of the village education committee. He hoped that, with quality education in the school, the student strength would cross 200 in the next academic year.