In Telangana, PM Modi refrains from attacking KCR but criticises family rule

April 08, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

In a veiled criticism of the State Government for non-cooperation, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi urged the Telangana government not to stall the developmental projects of the Centre but co-operate in the interests of Telangana.

The non-cooperation is not in the interests of Telanagana, he said and cautioned the people to be wary of it. Appealing to the people of Telangana to come together to save the state from ‘Family rule’, he said all efforts should be made in that direction.

Mr Modi addressed a gathering of BJP supporters after flagging off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupathi in Andhra Pradesh and also launching several developmental projects.

Much to the disappointment of BJP cadre, the Prime Minister refrained from making any direct attack on the BRS government or Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family.

The large gathering at Parade grounds anticipated some sharp criticism against the BRS government and its leadership given the recent political developments in the state including the arrest of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, who was jailed on charges of paper leak of Class 10 examination. He was out on bail a day before PM’s visit to Telanagana.

Continuing his tirade against ‘family rule’, the PM said Telangana should be cautious of people who believed in family rule as it was the genesis of corruption. Family rule wants to control all the systems and institutions and they don’t want them to be challenged.

The major part of the address was confined to revealing the central government’s contribution to Telangana and how it has changed the landscape of the new state improving it’s road and rail infrastructure.

Modi takes a dig at opposition

Mr Modi took a dig at the opposition parties in the country for approaching the Supreme Court with an appeal to stop misuse of central agencies agains them, and said the Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain their appeal has demoralised the opposition parties involved in corruption. “They have come together targeting Modi as they don’t care for the nation,” he claimed.

Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav urged the State government to rise above politics and participate in the development of the State. He said the state’s role in acquisition of land for road and rail projects was important apart from the law and order situation arising out of them.

He said Telanagana has got the second Vande Bharat train reflecting the Government’s commitment to Telanagana. He said before 2014 the combined Andhra Pradesh used to get a share of around Rs 800 crores for railway projects but under the Modi regime it has grown to Rs 4,400 crores just for Telangana. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy thanked the Prime Minister for sanctioning 13 new MMTS trains despite the non cooperation from the state government on the request of all the BJP MPs from Telangana.

He said the proposed development of the Secunderabad railway station would be of international standards and would suffice to accommodate the traffic for the next 40 years. It is likely to manage 3.25 lakh travellers dialy.