In Telangana, opposition demands all-party meeting

The Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao call for an all-party meeting to take their views and suggestions on the ongoing relief measures and lockdown situation in the State and put up a combined fight against the virus.

Led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, leaders of different opposition parties met at Exhibition Society Office and discussed the current situation. Telangana TDP president L. Ramana, TJS president M. Kodandaram, CPI State secretary Chada Venkatreddy, former MP V. Hanmanth Rao and Cheruku Sudhakar were present.

They discussed various issues, especially problems faced by the poor, middle class, workers of unorganised sectors, and migrant workers. They prepared a long list of demands and gave several suggestions to the government.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the CM had announced on March 23 that free 12-kg rice per person and ₹1,500 per family would be given to white ration card holders across Telangana but it is yet to reach all the beneficiaries even after 24 days. He wanted to know if the Central government had released 5-kg rice to the BPL families and if the 12-kg announced by the CM included those 5 kgs. Mr. Ramana sought a white paper on the State’s financial situation while Cheruku Sudhakar wanted the government to focus on improving the blood reserves.

The Telangana BJP urged the government to provide food and shelter to scores of migrant workers stranded here. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay wanted the government to ease the supply constraints for free movement of agriculture produce to help farmers.

He also noted that his party leaders and workers have been in the forefront in providing essential provisions to the poor. Meanwhile, senior leader K. Laxman oversaw the distribution of 6,000 litres fruit juice packs to municipal staff at north zone office.