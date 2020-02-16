In Telangana, groom dies of cardiac arrest after dancing

The happiness of a wedding celebration in the family of Chanduru Sailu and Gangamani at Nayi Brahmana street in Bodhan at Nizamabad did not last long with their son Ganesh dying of cardiac arrest within a few hours of his marriage on Friday night.

Ganesh, 25, who joined his friends and relatives in dancing during the ‘baraat’ (wedding procession) collapsed all of a sudden. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is believed that the high decibel sound of the music played during ‘baraat’ might have triggered the cardiac problem. A pall of gloom descended on the street with the inconsolable cries of the bride Swapna and Ganesh’s mother.