In Telangana, groom dies of cardiac arrest after dancing

The happiness of a wedding celebration in the family of Chanduru Sailu and Gangamani at Nayi Brahmana street in Bodhan at Nizamabad did not last long with their son Ganesh dying of cardiac arrest within a few hours of his marriage on Friday night.
Ganesh, 25, who joined his friends and relatives in dancing during the ‘baraat’ (wedding procession) collapsed all of a sudden. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
It is believed that the high decibel sound of the music played during ‘baraat’ might have triggered the cardiac problem. A pall of gloom descended on the street with the inconsolable cries of the bride Swapna and Ganesh’s mother.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.