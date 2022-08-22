In pursuit of happiness!

National Happiness Unicorn awards presented in Hyderabad

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The National Happiness Unicorn awards presentation and commemorative unveiling of partnership of Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) were held at the headquarters of Heartfulness, Kanha Shanti Vanam, in the outskirts of Hyderabad over the weekend.

The awards instituted by HET and AICTE, in association with Heartful campus and YourOneLife, are the first awards at the national level recognising the happiest institutions in India.

The event was presided over by MLC K. Kavitha and Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji), President of Shri Ram Mission and Founder of HET along with Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE. Yogi Kochchar of YourOneLife and several vice-chancellors and directors of various institutions from across India were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kavitha said that while Telangana is turning the tide, the State government realised the need to create a strong rib cage that can hold the growing aspirations and per capita income within the State.

Mr. Patel said that happiness is something people strive for in whatever they do. Heartfulness Education Trust is helping students and wisdom seekers to understand the nature of consciousness and the psychology of well-being, backed by science.

Mr. Sahasrabudhe said that digital invasion in the lives of students is impacting their attention spans and slicing, dicing and tossing their minds in the cauldron of social media. It is not only impacting their attention spans, but their entire endocrinal system and in turn their emotional and physical health are undergoing change.

Among the institutions that received awards at the function were Muffakkam Jah College of Engineering & Technology, St. Martin’s and St. Mary’s group of institutions, Lovely Professional University (Punjab); Manipal University Jaipur (Rajasthan); Jaipuria Institute of Management (Rajasthan); Aryans group of colleges (Chandigarh); Manipur University; SGT University (Haryana); Sikkim Manipal University (Sikkim), KIET Group of Institutions (Ghaziabad); Netaji Subhash Chandra Institute of Technology (Delhi); Velammal Engineering College (Tamil Nadu); Mar Baselios Institute of Technology & Science (Kerala); JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (Karnataka); Kalasalingam Academy of Research & Education (Tamil Nadu); Amritsar Group of Colleges (Punjab); Ambalika Institute of Management & Technology (UP); Bharati Vidyapeeth Institute of Management Studies & Research (Maharashtra); Tecnia Institute of Advanced Studies (Delhi), Lakshmi Narayan College of Technology (Madhya Pradesh).