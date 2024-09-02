In Pictures | Rains wreak havoc on Telangana

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents, while some persons were still missing during the current spell of heavy rainfall in Telangana even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to urge the Centre to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity

Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad district, a holiday has been declared for all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private) on September 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children, officials said.

The government will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit the flood-affected areas in the state and also urging the Centre to declare the floods in Telangana as a national calamity.

River Manjeera overflowing in front of Vanadurga Bhavani Temple at Edupayala in Medak district, Telangana on September 2, 2024.

Fisherman hunting fishes while Mahbub Sagar Tank overflows due to continuous rains at Sangareddy in Sangareddy District.

Washed away railway tracks seen after heavy rains, in Mahbubabad district on September 1, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Singur Project seen in Sangareddy District on September 1, 2024

Sluice gates of Hussain Sagar Lake were lifted on Sunday as the water level in the lake increased. The full tank level of the lake in Hyderabad is 513.41 meters, which is marginally above the FT, in Hyderabad on September 1, 2024.

Commuters and pedestrians caught in the rain that lashed at Habshiguda in Hyderabad on September 1, 2024.

Monsoon Emergency squads battle to open manholes as inundated roads turn into lakes at Uppal in Hyderabad on September 1, 2024.

Workers remove a fallen tree brought down by strong winds and rains at Lakdi Ka Pul in Hyderabad on on September 1, 2024.

View of the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on September 1, 2024.