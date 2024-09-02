GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Pictures | Rains wreak havoc on Telangana

Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad district, a holiday has been declared for all primary and secondary schools, under all managements

Published - September 02, 2024 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents, while some persons were still missing during the current spell of heavy rainfall in Telangana even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to urge the Centre to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity

Click here to read updates on Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rains

Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad district, a holiday has been declared for all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private) on September 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children, officials said.

The government will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit the flood-affected areas in the state and also urging the Centre to declare the floods in Telangana as a national calamity.

Photo: Mohd Arif

River Manjeera overflowing in front of Vanadurga Bhavani Temple at Edupayala in Medak district, Telangana on September 2, 2024.

Photo: Mohd Arif

Fisherman hunting fishes while Mahbub Sagar Tank overflows due to continuous rains at Sangareddy in Sangareddy District.

Washed away railway tracks seen after heavy rains, in Mahbubabad district on September 1, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Photo: Mohd Arif

Singur Project seen in Sangareddy District on September 1, 2024

Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Sluice gates of Hussain Sagar Lake were lifted on Sunday as the water level in the lake increased. The full tank level of the lake in Hyderabad is 513.41 meters, which is marginally above the FT, in Hyderabad on September 1, 2024.

Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Commuters and pedestrians caught in the rain that lashed at Habshiguda in Hyderabad on September 1, 2024.

Washed away railway tracks seen after heavy rains, in Mahbubabad district on September 1, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Monsoon Emergency squads battle to open manholes as inundated roads turn into lakes at Uppal in Hyderabad on September 1, 2024.

Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Workers remove a fallen tree brought down by strong winds and rains at Lakdi Ka Pul in Hyderabad on on September 1, 2024.

Photo: G. RAMAKRISHNA

View of the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on September 1, 2024.

Related Topics

Telangana / rains

Top News Today

River Manjeera overflowing in front of Vanadurga Bhavani Temple at Edupayala in Medak district, Telangana on September 2, 2024.
0 / 0
Photo: Mohd Arif
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.