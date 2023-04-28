In minor reshuffle of IAS officers, B. Gopi posted CCLA secretary

April 28, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, three officers were transferred and given new postings on Friday.

B. Gopi who is waiting for posting has been posted as secretary in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. He will replace K. Hymavathi who has been transferred with a direction to report to the General Administration Department for further posting. Wanaparthy additional collector (local bodies) Ashish Sangwan has been transferred and posted as special officer in the CCLA in place of M. Satya Sarada Devi who has been asked to report in the GAD.

Officer on special duty to Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao K. Ashok Reddy has been transferred and posted as Information and Public Relations director. He will relieve senior bureaucrat Arvind Kumar who has been holding the full additional charge of the post.

