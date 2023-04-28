ADVERTISEMENT

In minor reshuffle of IAS officers, B. Gopi posted CCLA secretary

April 28, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ashok Reddy is new I&PR director relieving Arvind Kumar from full additional charge of the post 

The Hindu Bureau

In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, three officers were transferred and given new postings on Friday.

B. Gopi who is waiting for posting has been posted as secretary in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. He will replace K. Hymavathi who has been transferred with a direction to report to the General Administration Department for further posting. Wanaparthy additional collector (local bodies) Ashish Sangwan has been transferred and posted as special officer in the CCLA in place of M. Satya Sarada Devi who has been asked to report in the GAD.

Officer on special duty to Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao K. Ashok Reddy has been transferred and posted as Information and Public Relations director. He will relieve senior bureaucrat Arvind Kumar who has been holding the full additional charge of the post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US