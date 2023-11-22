HamberMenu
In-laws convicted for murder of woman in Hyderabad

November 22, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The VIII ADJ Court at L.B. Nagar on Tuesday convicted a woman and her son for the murder of her daughter-in-law in 2017. The accused Nakka Mallaiah, his wife Shankaramma and their son Ramesh of Peddagolkonda in Shamshabad mandal used to harass their daughter-in-law Manjula by demanding the compensation of ₹3.50 lakh that she received after her husband Mahesh’s death.

On July 25, the accused poured an inflammable substance over Manjula and set her ablaze. She was rescued by the neighbours and rushed to the hospital. She, however, succumbed to her injuries four days later.

While accused number one Mallaiah passed away during the trial period, the court found his wife Shankaramma and son Ramesh guilty. They were sentenced to life imprisonment.

