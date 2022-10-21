In Greater Hyderabad Zone, drop in bus pass sales over the years: RTI

TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar attributes the downward trend to COVID-19 pandemic, and an uptick in private transport

Syed Mohammed HYDERABAD
October 21, 2022 20:27 IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) saw a significant decrease in the sale of bus passes across categories from financial year 2014-15 to financial yea 2020-21, the latter being the year the COVID-19 pandemic struck the corporation hard.

Data pertaining to the TSRTC’s Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) obtained by means of the Right to Information Act by transport researcher G S R Chaitanya shows that bus pass sales witnessed a drop of 77.64% in FY 2020-21, a time buses were off the road due to the pandemic, as compared to the previous year.

Once restrictions during the lockdown eased, there was an increase in bus pass sales in FY 2021-2022 by over 259%. Despite this, sales-wise, the number is lower than FY 2014-15. According to data, the total number of passes sold in FY 2014-15 was 44.48 lakh as compared to 24.13 lakh in FY 2021-22, a decrease of around 45%.

Data indicates that student bus passes, an important revenue category and which comprises a large chunk of bus pass sales, saw a consistent drop since FY 2014-15 onwards.

In that year, the TSRTC sold 16,82,938 passes, and in the following year -- 15,61,695 passes. In FY 2016-17 as many as 14,38,275 passes were sold, followed by 14,09,375 in the following year and 13,83,485 in the year after that. In 2019-2020, the number of passes sold was 12,35,192. During 2020-21, the corporation sold 3,03,470 student bus passes. While 2021-22 saw a return to pre-pandemic trends with 13,88,658 passes in this category sold, the number is still lower than FY 2014-15.

The number of bus passes for those who are differently-abled too saw a drop. According to a report, the TSRTC has only 122 buses that are friendly for the differently-abled.

Speaking to The Hindu, TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar shared data which pointed to a recovery in the total number of bus passes sold. Data indicates that up to August 2022-23, as many as 14,96,831 passes were sold, which is an increase of 11,34,734 over the corresponding period last year.

Mr Sajjanar, however, said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the public opting for private transport could be the reason for the decrease in bus pass sales. He also said that the TSRTC has been engaging with educational institutions and students to encourage student bus pass sales. “We have been reaching out to colleges. Also, digital payments are now being encouraged. There will be no need to go to the bus pass counters. We are streamlining our efforts,” Mr Sajjanar said.

