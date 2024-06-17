In-charge Vice-Chancellors for 10 Telangana State universities continue

Senior bureaucrats who were appointed as in-charge Vice-Chancellors to 10 State universities last month will continue in their office for an extended period.

The term of regular VCs ended on May 21. As per the order last month, in-charge VCs’ term was till June 15 or till regular Vice-Chancellors are appointed, whichever was earlier. With the specified time ending, Principal Secretary (Education Department) Burra Venkatesham issued fresh orders on Saturday extending their duties, till further instructions are passed. The process for finalising the regular VCs, although the exercise began well in advance of four months of completion of the tenure, has taken more time than expected.

The notification inviting application for the posts of VCs was issued on January 27. This was in line with Chief Minster A. Revanth Reddy’s instruction, referring to the previous government, that universities must not function without a VC even for a day. Following the notification, there was an overwhelming response and over 1,300 applications, by 312 professors applying for more than one university, were received. Applications for the VC post at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University were the maximum at 208, followed by Osmania University at 193.

Officials said the search committees, with representatives each from the respective university, the University Grants Commission and the State government, were processing the applications and recommendations to the government were also made.