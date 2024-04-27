GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In-charge sub-registrar, office subordinate trapped by ACB

April 27, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Gangadhara in-charge Sub-Registrar Shivarapu Suresh Babu was caught by the officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday while allegedly receiving a bribe amount of ₹10,000 from a document writer through an outsourcing employee for doing an official favour.

According to ACB sources, Suresh Babu allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe amount from the complainant Anjaiah through an outsourcing employee (office subordinate) K. Sridhar for registering a gift deed to transfer ownership of a plot from one Rajesham to his son Ajay Kumar, a friend of the complainant.

A case has been registered against Suresh Babu and Sridhar. Further investigation is underway.

