In a first, market panel chief selected through written test and interview

In a first of its kind, an educated Dalit woman was selected as chairman of Madhnoor market committee in Kamareddy district through a written examination and interview process conducted by Congress MLA from Jukkal Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

A graduate and Dalit Ailwar Soujanya, thus becomes the first person in the State to get selected as a market committee chief. Usually, any government decides to nominate party cadres as the chairperson of the committees keeping in mind their service to the party.

It all started when the Jukkal MLA took the risk and departed from the tradition by deciding to select the market committee chief after a test and interview. The idea, the MLA reasoned was to ensure that only deserving, educated persons are selected for the position, which is crucial for the welfare of the farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

For this, Mr. Lakshmi Kantha Rao constituted a selection committee comprising Congress party presidents from three mandals and three senior leaders. They designed a questionnaire, and the candidate who scored the highest marks in the test was appointed as the Chairman.

On Tuesday, the newly selected market committee chairperson Soujanya along with the MLA and other leaders from Jukkal constituency called on Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. “This progressive step is a harbinger of a new approach in contemporary politics, the Minister opined. He expressed confidence that if all MLAs followed this model, farmers would receive even better services.

The Minister also appreciated MLA Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao for forming a supervisory committee with four volunteers in villages to monitor the proper utilization of Panchayat funds. This ensures that development funds are not misused.

Mr. Reddy remarked that Ailwar Soujanya, who passed the examination and became the Chairman of Madnoor Market Committee in Kamareddy district, has made a historic mark in the State. The Minister emphasized that change has to start somewhere in politics, and Soujanya has set that precedent. He stated that if everyone adopts this method, it would ensure more accountability toward the public.

“This selection will be the model for all Agriculture Market Committees in Telangana,” Mr. Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao remarked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.