 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In a first, market panel chief selected through written test and interview

Educated persons should excel in politics: Jukkal MLA Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao

Published - November 20, 2024 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy felicitating Ailwar Soujanya, who was selected as the market committee chairperson of Madhnoor in Jukkal constituency.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy felicitating Ailwar Soujanya, who was selected as the market committee chairperson of Madhnoor in Jukkal constituency.

In a first of its kind, an educated Dalit woman was selected as chairman of Madhnoor market committee in Kamareddy district through a written examination and interview process conducted by Congress MLA from Jukkal Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao.

A graduate and Dalit Ailwar Soujanya, thus becomes the first person in the State to get selected as a market committee chief. Usually, any government decides to nominate party cadres as the chairperson of the committees keeping in mind their service to the party.

It all started when the Jukkal MLA took the risk and departed from the tradition by deciding to select the market committee chief after a test and interview. The idea, the MLA reasoned was to ensure that only deserving, educated persons are selected for the position, which is crucial for the welfare of the farmers.

For this, Mr. Lakshmi Kantha Rao constituted a selection committee comprising Congress party presidents from three mandals and three senior leaders. They designed a questionnaire, and the candidate who scored the highest marks in the test was appointed as the Chairman.

On Tuesday, the newly selected market committee chairperson Soujanya along with the MLA and other leaders from Jukkal constituency called on Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. “This progressive step is a harbinger of a new approach in contemporary politics, the Minister opined. He expressed confidence that if all MLAs followed this model, farmers would receive even better services.

The Minister also appreciated MLA Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao for forming a supervisory committee with four volunteers in villages to monitor the proper utilization of Panchayat funds. This ensures that development funds are not misused.

Mr. Reddy remarked that Ailwar Soujanya, who passed the examination and became the Chairman of Madnoor Market Committee in Kamareddy district, has made a historic mark in the State. The Minister emphasized that change has to start somewhere in politics, and Soujanya has set that precedent. He stated that if everyone adopts this method, it would ensure more accountability toward the public.

“This selection will be the model for all Agriculture Market Committees in Telangana,” Mr. Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao remarked.

Published - November 20, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / test/examination / interview

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.