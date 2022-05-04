In a first for TS, transwoman appointed by judicial authority
Alaka appointed by Nizamabad DLSA as office subordinate
A transgender woman has, for the first time in the State, been appointed as office subordinate by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Nizamabad.
The appointment was to render aid to the members of the transgender community and reduce the hardships that they experience in day to day life, an official said.
The appointment letter was handed over to Alaka by Principal District and Sessions Judge and DLSA chairperson Suneetha Kunchala and additional DCP (Law and Order) G. Vineeth. “It is for the first time that a transwoman has been appointed by the State judiciary,” they said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.