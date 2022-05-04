In a first for TS, transwoman appointed by judicial authority

Alaka appointed by Nizamabad DLSA as office subordinate

A transgender woman has, for the first time in the State, been appointed as office subordinate by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Nizamabad.

The appointment was to render aid to the members of the transgender community and reduce the hardships that they experience in day to day life, an official said.

The appointment letter was handed over to Alaka by Principal District and Sessions Judge and DLSA chairperson Suneetha Kunchala and additional DCP (Law and Order) G. Vineeth. “It is for the first time that a transwoman has been appointed by the State judiciary,” they said.