Imran, who made threat calls to MP, refuses to take court notice

Self-proclaimed social activist Mohammed Imran alias Caller Imran from Kalapathar in Old City refused to accept notice by Madhya Pradesh police in connection with alleged threatening calls to Bhopal MP and BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

When a team of Madhya Pradesh police reached his residence on Friday and tried to serve him a notice under Section 41(A) of CrPC in connection with a case registered against him in their State, Imran protested and refused to accept it. According to the police, Imran allegedly made several calls to Ms. Thakur over the stand on hijab row. The MP Lodged a complaint with Bhopal crime branch alleging that Imran threatened her over phone. Based on our complaint a case was registered and the police came to Hyderabad to serve notices to Mr Imran.