Improvements needed in sanitation, security and patient care at government hospitals: Health Minister

Published - September 24, 2024 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Expert committee to evaluate hospital administration, security protocols, human resources, and job responsibilities

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha in a review meeting with senior health officials on Tuesday.

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha has directed officials to enhance the sanitation, security and patient care systems in government hospitals across the State.

During a review meeting held at the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Care Trust office on Tuesday, the minister highlighted the need for mandatory biometric attendance for staff in sanitation, security and patient care roles with strict monitoring of hospital personnel and superintendents. He also advocated for training lower-level staff to communicate with patients more effectively and compassionately.

The Minister announced the formation of an expert committee to evaluate hospital administration, security protocols, human resources and job responsibilities. A comprehensive report from the committee is expected within ten days, he said.

Additionally, he urged officials to improve hospital infrastructure by increasing the number of toilets in both inpatient and outpatient areas to meet growing patient demand. He instructed them to submit a report on current patient load and toilet availability, along with proposals for expansion where needed.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan, Director of Public Health Dr Ravinder Nayak, Director of Medical Education Dr N. Vani and other officials from the health department.

