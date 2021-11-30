Improve institutional deliveries, says Minister

HYDERABAD

30 November 2021 23:07 IST

Health Minister T. Harish Rao has directed officials to improve institutional deliveries and instill confidence among the public in government hospitals.

He visited the government hospital at Narayankhed and expressed displeasure over its poor performance. He inspected the oxygen plant, blood bank and X-ray wards.

Referring to paddy procurement, Mr Harish Rao said about 70% of the paddy was already procured in the district and the remaining will be completed shortly. “BJP and Congress leaders have been creating unnecessary issues on paddy procurement. We have established as many as 157 procurement centres in Sangareddy district. Both the parties have no moral right to speak about farmers,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and G. Kishan Reddy were making contradictory statements on paddy procurement in the State.

Stating that the State was unable to buy paddy due to policies of the Centre, Mr Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was committed to provide irrigation to Sangareddy with fixing lifts at Singur project in addition to spending an amount of about ₹4,000 crore to Basaveswara and Sangameswara lift irrigation projects. The works will commence shortly.