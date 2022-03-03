Improve institutional deliveries: Harish Rao

Foundation stone laid for 280-bed hospital at Nirmal

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao directed the authorities to improve the institutional deliveries and make all efforts in this regard.

Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for the 280- bed hospital at Nirmal along with Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, MLAs Rekha Nayak and Vithal Reddy, MLC Dande Vithal and others on Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao expressed confidence that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would sanction medical college and nursing college at Nirmal. He said that establishment of hospital is the first step to get medical college.

“ANMs and Asha workers worked hard during COVID- 19 time. We have increased the salaries of Asha workers after formation of Telangana State. Even High Court and NITI Aayog has appreciated the functioning of state government during pandemic,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that Asha workers should work to improve the institutional deliveries. The Minister informed that ‘Health profile’ activity will commence on March 5 th at Mulugu and Sircilla.

Stating that there were only three medical colleges in the past and now their number has increased to 17 in the new state, the Minister suggested the health workers to create awareness on the functioning and facilities at government hospitals.