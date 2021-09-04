Improve facilities at Miryalaguda railway station: Uttam

Nalgonda Member of Parliament inspects facilities at the Railway Station

Member of Parliament from Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday petitioned officials of the South Central Railway for improvement of passenger and visitor amenities at the Miryalaguda Railway Station.

He said Narayanadri, Visakha and the Intercity Express trains that pass through Miryalaguda must have one-minute halts, both ways. He pointed that all main trains if they stopped on Platform number 1, as against the current practice of stopping them on Platform number 2, would help senior citizens and physically impaired passengers board the trains easily.

Visiting the Miryalaguda Railway Station on Saturday, he inspected the various units with officials and said toilet and drinking water arrangements must be made for hamali workers of FCI godowns. Listening to grievances of Railways staff residing in the old quarters, he asked officials to initiate proposals for improved housing.

The approach road to the station via Ravindranagar, and the flooded Thipparthi railway underpass need urgent attention, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said.