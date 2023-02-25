Impose President’s rule on State : Sharmila

February 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

YSR Telangana Party president Sharmila has submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, seeking President’s rule in the State as its ‘law and order situation had collapsed owing to unchecked attacks by leaders and workers of ruling BRS against rival parties’.

After meeting Dr. Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan, Ms. Sharmila told mediapersons that she would represent the same demand to President Draupadi Murmu. Dr. Soundararajan promised to take it up with the President, she said.

Ms. Sharmila said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had lost the moral right to head the government as he stifled the voice of the Opposition and insulted democracy with his autocratic rule. Democracy had lost its meaning in the State as what was in vogue was the ‘constitution’ scripted by Mr. Rao. The freedom guaranteed to people by the Constitution was absent.

She deplored that the government was unmoved by the death of a four-year-old boy after being attacked by stray dogs in broad daylight. All sections of people suffered because the government did not fulfil a single promise made to them.

The BRS leaders carried out attacks on political rivals with the support of police and official machinery. The `friendly policing’ was confined to BRS leaders. The BRS hoped to be returned to power with money and power. The YSR Telangana did not trust that the elections would be transparent under Mr. Rao’s rule. Hence, President’s rule had become necessary.