Impose ₹ 1,000 fine for not wearing mask: KCR

HYDERABAD

08 April 2021 23:53 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the police officers to implement the fine of ₹ 1,000 on people not wearing mask in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus.

He wanted Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to instruct the departmental officials to enforce the mask rule strictly.

Mr. Rao reviewed the steps taken to tackle coronavirus at a meeting after the Prime Minister’s video conference with Chief Ministers of all States on the pandemic.

He asked people in the State to follow all COVID guidelines, including wearing masks, take necessary precautions and be alert to contain the spread of the pandemic. People should be all the more alert in districts with high density of population like Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal to be more alert.

The review meeting was attended by Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Advisor to government Rajeev Sharma and senior officials of the State government.

Mr. Rao instructed the officials to increase tests to screen people for coronavirus as there was a surge in the cases. All frontline workers should be vaccinated cent per cent. The entire process should be completed within a week.

In a telephonic talk with Mr. Mahender Reddy, Principal Panchayat Eaj Secretary Sandeep Sultania, Principal Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar, Principal Transport Secretary Sunil Sharma and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Mr. Rao wanted that the staff in their respective departments be vaccinated cent per cent. The progress of vaccination should be reported to the CMO by departmental heads on a daily basis.

Collectors and other district level officers should hold video conference and launch a special drive for vaccinating people. As part of stepping up testing, RTPCR tests should be conducted in districts in large numbers. The RTPCR test kits should be made available easily.

Test centres should be set up in Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Khammam, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bhongir, Jangaon and Vikarabad.