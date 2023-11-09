Import courier terminal inaugurated at Hyderabad airport

November 09, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo on Wednesday announced the launch of an import courier terminal to facilitate faster processing and import clearance of courier import cargo.

Spread across 300 square metres, the 24x7 import handling facility is located at GHAC terminal premises. The facility is equipped with world-class security screening and state-of-the-art cargo handling systems. It has dedicated officials and custom officers to ensure a seamless process, custom clearance, and quicker turnaround of courier import consignments, said airport authorities.

GHAC currently handles over 120 metric tonnes (MT) per month of export courier. With the addition of the new facility, it is expected to handle a larger volume of cargo, reaching 150 MT per month of import courier. This will help the shipment of key commodities such as documents, readymade garments, samples, household goods, and engineering goods that can be imported in large volumes across the region.

“This new facility is a testament to our belief in providing world-class logistic solutions to our customers. It will not only accelerate and improve our services but will drive our cargo business forward with a competitive edge in the industry and enhance air cargo services globally,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

