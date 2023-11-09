HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Import courier terminal inaugurated at Hyderabad airport

November 09, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo on Wednesday announced the launch of an import courier terminal to facilitate faster processing and import clearance of courier import cargo.

Spread across 300 square metres, the 24x7 import handling facility is located at GHAC terminal premises. The facility is equipped with world-class security screening and state-of-the-art cargo handling systems.  It has dedicated officials and custom officers to ensure a seamless process, custom clearance, and quicker turnaround of courier import consignments, said airport authorities.

GHAC currently handles over 120 metric tonnes (MT) per month of export courier. With the addition of the new facility, it is expected to handle a larger volume of cargo, reaching 150 MT per month of import courier. This will help the shipment of key commodities such as documents, readymade garments, samples, household goods, and engineering goods that can be imported in large volumes across the region.

“This new facility is a testament to our belief in providing world-class logistic solutions to our customers. It will not only accelerate and improve our services but will drive our cargo business forward with a competitive edge in the industry and enhance air cargo services globally,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.