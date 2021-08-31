Implement PMAY, Ayushman Bharat soon in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the third day of his padayatra in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

31 August 2021 08:50 IST

‘KCR interacts with people only during elections,’ the State BJP chief alleged.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the TRS government to immediately start implementing the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY) for building houses to the poor and also ‘Ayushman Bharat’ as he alleged that it has now become clear that the State govt. has totally failed in constructing the promised two-bedroom houses for the poor and the COVID pandemic has hit common people hard with high medical bills in the absence of the ‘Arogyasri’.

“People have been coming forward voluntarily on their own in last couple of days to pour out their tale of woes on how the government has left them in the lurch during COVID pandemic, how they have been cheated on the promise of two-bedroom houses and about no help for loss of livelihoods. We are going to give suggestions after this padayatra in good faith for the government to accept - or it should be ready to face people’s wrath,” he said, on Monday.

The BJP chief, on his third day of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ - questioned at a press conference why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao does not interact with people except for hosting lunches before the bypolls. He alleged that hundreds of crores of bills to private hospitals under Arogyasri have been kept pending whereas the government hospitals lack proper manpower and infrastructure, leaving citizens in a bind.

The Centre sanctioned ₹2,285 crore of the ₹3,500 crore for 1.40 lakh houses under PMAY within GHMC limits alone, but the State government had admitted to have built just 8,000 2-bedroom houses in urban areas where the quality is missing in construction.

“If you had built more houses, we could have asked for more from the Centre as other States have done. Here the government does not even bother to provide beneficiaries’ list. Please accept the reality that you cannot build what you promised and cooperate in PMAY implementation for the sake of the poor,” he advised. The same attitude is reflected in not providing matching grants for projects taken up under the ‘Smart’ City as the Chief Minister does not want to give credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed.

“Has Mr. Rao even once asked people to take the free vaccine being supplied by the Centre?,” he asked.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar expressed his gratitude to people and party workers for their support to his programme and vowed to develop old city by bringing IT firms. “We are not against people living here but against illegal migrants,” he said. Refuting any kind of understanding with TRS, he said BJP never had a pact - while the Congress, Telugu Desam and the Communists had aligned with the former at one time or the other.