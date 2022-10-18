‘Implement EWS reservation in police recruitment’

Jayaprakash Reddy writes to CM

Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to implement reservations for candidates of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in constable recruitment main examinations. He addressed a letter in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said that government had announced cut of marks of 40 for SC, STs, 50 for BCs and 60 for OC s whereas no cut of mark was announced for EWS candidates. “Let the government announce 50 per cent cut of marks for them so that they should not miss the opportunity. Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Home Minister and K. T. Rama Rao should respond immediately. If not, I will take up protest before Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund,” said Mr Jayaprakash Reddy.