‘Implement Dalit Bandhu nation-wide’

Finance Minister Harish Rao dares Centre

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao dared Union Government to implement Dalit Bandhu across the state if the BJP is sincere about the welfare of Dalits as it claims.

“The BJP at Centre is copying our schemes. Mission Bhagiratha was copied in the name of Har Ghar Jal. Rytu Bandhu was copied in the name of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. If they are sincere about welfare of Dalits, whey not they implement Dalit Bandhu across the country and allot amount in the budget that would be introduced in Parliament on February 1 ?” asked Mr. Harish Rao while speaking to reporters at Bejjanki after participating in several programmes in the mandal.

“BJP has ridiculed that Rytu Bandhu will be confined to Huzurabad constituency.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed to implement the scheme across the state in all the constituencies. 100 families from each constituency will be selected and they will be benefited before March 31,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that about ₹25,000 crore will be allotted in the next budget for the scheme.

Informing that the government has been implementing welfare schemes though elections are not in the corner, the Minister said that Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak had benefited about 9.96 lakh families in the state.