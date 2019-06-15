Implement CAS first: TGGDA

Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) members requested the State government to implement Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) before retirement age of teaching doctors is increased.

The association’s president Dr. P. Praveen said that they will submit a representation in this regard to Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department A. Santhi Kumari.

According to CAS, if there are no vacancies in associate professor and professor posts, salaries of faculty at teaching hospitals will increase after they work for certain number of years and their designation will change too. A qualified doctor joins teaching hospitals as an assistant professor. After working for four years in the post in broad speciality or two years in super-speciality, the assistant professor is eligible for ‘designate associate professor’ designation title and salary will increase too, according to CAS. After working as an assistant professor for three years, faculty member will be paid salary of a professor. With three more years of experience, the assistant professor is eligible for designated professor designation.

"CAS has to be implemented for us before implementing hike in retirement age of teaching doctors. The GO regarding increase in the retirement age should allow voluntary retirement after 58 years. Besides, it should also mention that no teaching doctor can hold any administrative post after 58 years and their services should be utilised only for teaching,” Dr. Praveen requested. He requested the State government that if possible, the the retirement age hike has to be implemented from May 2018 when the State Cabinet took a decision to this effect. However, it was not implemented immediately as associate professors staged protest against it.