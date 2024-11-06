Implement BC Declaration first: BJP to govt.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit has demanded the Congress Government to fulfil the “21 promises” made to Backward Classes during the campaign for Legislative Assembly election last year, before giving any new assurance to them about the benefits of the caste census.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at the State BJP office on Wednesday, Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy accused the government of not implementing a single promise made as part of the “BC Declaration” before the elections. The ruling party had promised 42% quota for BCs but 11 months after being in power, it is still dilly-dallying even as other assurances about allowing 42% contracts, ₹20,000 crore sub-plan and constructing educational institutions for them, are yet to see the light of the day.

‘Appoint 6 more BC ministers’

“The government should appoint six more ministers from among BCs if it is really serious about their welfare and immediately implement the 42% quota instead of waiting for the caste census. We are not against the exercise but we want the government to inform the public about how it plans to implement the findings in terms of funds or quota,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party will not sit quiet if the government makes use of the caste census to further put off its promises to provide enhanced quota to BCs and wondered if the announcement was timed to gain benefit in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Mr. Reddy also wanted the government to remove the minority reservations provided under BC-E and hand over the entire quota to BCs if it cares to ensure “real social justice”. “Government should also consider releasing the report of the household survey taken up by the previous BRS regime and questioned the motive behind not doing so, as that could have saved time and money in taking up a similar exercise now,” he said.

What is Rahul Gandhi’s caste?

The BJP leader also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s “caste and community” or “knowledge in Indian traditions and customs” to talk about caste discrimination.

Plea for Metro extension

In another development, senior leader S. Malla Reddy met Hyderabad Metro Rail Director N.V.S. Reddy at Metro Rail Bhavan on Wednesday to present a memorandum seeking extension of services towards North Hyderabad, including Medchal, Alwal, Balanagar, Gandimaisamma Tumkunta, and Keesara, where not even a single corridor has been considered so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.