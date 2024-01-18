ADVERTISEMENT

Implement ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver: BJP

January 18, 2024 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP State president K. Sridhar Reddy claimed that farmers were yet to get the benefits from Rythu Bandhu as funds were yet to be disbursed into their respective bank accounts.

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana unit of BJP Kisan Morcha has demanded the Congress government to fulfil its promise of ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver, as announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy last month.

In a representation to Agriculture Commissioner B. Gopi here on Wednesday, State president K. Sridhar Reddy claimed that farmers were yet to get the benefits from Rythu Bandhu as funds were yet to be disbursed into their respective bank accounts.

The BRS government has halted subsidies to purchase farm implements for the last 10 years as also the farm insurance scheme funded by the Central government, and hence the government should take up measures to provide necessary assistance to the farming community as the ruling party had promised during the elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparatory meeting

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to participate in the state-wide workshop for party spokespersons to plan for a media blitzkrieg for the Parliament polls against the political opponents and also on propagating the Central government’s welfare policies. National spokesperson Syed Jaffer Islam will be participating in the inaugural session at the State office which will be attended by leaders from various districts also on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US