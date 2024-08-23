Impartial investigation, special measures to curb crimes against women and children: Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu called for special measures for the safety of women and children and impartial investigation to improve conviction rate.

Speaking on the subject, the official said, in 16 Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases under Rachakonda Commissionerate so far in 2024 , the accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Going forward, investigating officers, constables, summons and warrant issuing staff must complete the investigation of the cases expeditiously and collect strong evidence so that the criminals get maximum punishment. He was speaking during the felicitation of officers and staff involved in two sexual assault cases from Vanasthalipuram in 2019, in which the accused were convicted to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years each.

The CP also expressed concern about the rise of crimes against women and children due to a lack of proper guidance and education.

