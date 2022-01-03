Immunisation of Telangana teens in 15-18 age group begins

HYDERABAD

03 January 2022 19:24 IST

Number of beneficiaries in targeted age group is 18.70 lakh

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged between 15 and 18 years was launched on Monday with only Covaxin being administered as of now.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao, who participated in the launch at the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Banjara Hills, said that Covaxin was the vaccine of choice as the gap between two doses is four weeks. For Covishield, the gap is three months.

Beneficiaries have to register on CoWIN portal for the jab in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, and 12 municipal corporations. In other parts of the State, one can simply walk in and get vaccinated.

Mr Harish Rao said the online registration system is being followed as density of the beneficiaries is high in municipal corporations and online registrations will ensure less crowding at the vaccination centres.

He added that the condition of online registration would be relaxed if there is not much rush at the vaccination centres coming under municipal corporations. A decision in this regard would be taken after assessing the situation by the weekend.

Parents and college administrations were urged to ensure the teenagers take the jab and wear masks.

Till yesterday, the number of beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group was estimated to be around 22.78 lakh. According to fresh estimates, the number is now 18.70 lakh.

Positivity rate up

Mr Harish Rao said that the COVID positivity rate in the State and in the country has increased four-fold in the past one week. The daily caseload in the State on December 31 and January 1 was over 300.