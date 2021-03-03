Immunisation drive extended to more centres

Starting Thursday, the Health department will conduct the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive at all District Hospitals, Area Hospitals and Community Health Centres.
The target groups are high-risk citizens — those aged 60 years and above, and others in the 45-59 years age group having co-morbidities.
Till Wednesday, the vaccines for the two categories were administered at a few government hospitals and private hospitals. One can register online or by walking into a vaccination centre to get inoculated.
On Wednesday, 15,474 persons took the jab of the targeted 16,489. Of them, 7,203 were given the vaccine at government hospitals.
Apart from them, 878 healthcare workers and frontline workers were given the first dose of vaccine, and 3,899 of such workers took the second dose.
