Imminent poll code creates jitters among businesses

March 09, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Days to go for Ramzan, there is a worry among businessmen in the city. Will the Code of Conduct for Elections kick in during Ramzan? “Ramzan is a time when businesses remain open through the night as people who are praying can step out and have food. If the business hours are limited we will be affected,” said Mohammed Rabbani of Shah Ghouse Cafe one of the largest restaurant chains in the city.

At Moghal ka Naka, a tri-commissionerate check post has been set up on Friday with a few armed paramilitary soldiers guarding the place. “This has been set up as the election code is likely to be announced soon,” said one of the policepersons stationed at the checkpost.

Ramzan is one of the biggest business month in Hyderabad with the city seeing a frenetic rush at restaurants, cloth stores, shoe stores and other commodities for one month. The business centres like Charminar, Ameerpet, Abids, Sultan Bazaar function through the night as shoppers and foodies throng the place without a break.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ramzan becomes a shopping festival after the 10th day and most of our sale happens after 11 p.m. If there is an election code and we are asked to shut shop earlier it will spell a big loss. I get customers from across the city and they cannot shop during the daytime while fasting,” said Yacoob Zubair, who runs a footwear outlet near Monda Market. A large number of wholesale buyers make to Hyderabad for bargain deals during Ramzan.

The change in government at the State has had an effect on night life in the city with businesses being forced to close down by midnight. “We are closing by midnight. Earlier the business continued till the wee hours. It affected our business but we have no choice but to obey what the police say,” said a restaurant owner in Gachibowli.

The Model Code of Conduct and checks on transport of money without documentation and consumable goods had affected businesses in Telangana during the Legislative Assembly elections between October 9 and November 30, 2023. One of the indicators, the October 2023, GST collections were 18% higher in comparison to 2022. Andhra Pradesh which did not have MCC logged 36% GST growth in the same period. Similarly, October 2023 saw Telangana log 10% GST growth over the 2022 in the same month while nationally, the growth was 13%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.