IMD’s thunderstorm warning to 31 districts of Telangana for Saturday

Updated - September 21, 2024 02:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Meteorological Centre Hyderabad’s forecast for Telangana for Saturday (September 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning to 31 districts of Telangana for Saturday (September 21, 2024).

According to the IMD’s weather bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas across the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Telangana likely to receive rain again from September 23 onwards

As of 12 p.m., data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) shows that six places in Sangareddy were placed consecutively in the list of highest recorded rainfall: Malchelma recorded the highest rainfall at 48.8 mm, followed by 44 mm in Digwal, 34.8 mm in Nyalkal, 34.3 mm in Kohir, 28 mm in Algole, and 23.5 mm in Raikode.

