IMD’s thunderstorm warning to 31 districts of Telangana for Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning to 31 districts of Telangana for Saturday (September 21, 2024).

According to the IMD’s weather bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas across the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

As of 12 p.m., data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) shows that six places in Sangareddy were placed consecutively in the list of highest recorded rainfall: Malchelma recorded the highest rainfall at 48.8 mm, followed by 44 mm in Digwal, 34.8 mm in Nyalkal, 34.3 mm in Kohir, 28 mm in Algole, and 23.5 mm in Raikode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.