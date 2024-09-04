GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMD reports heavy rainfall across Telangana, Husnabad records 17 cm rainfall in past 24 hours

Published - September 04, 2024 01:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Husnabad in Telangana’s Siddipet received the highest rainfall, according to India Meteorlogical Department’s report based on data from 8.30 a.m. of Tuesday (September 3) to 8.30 a.m. of Wednesday (September 4). The image is used for representative purpose only.

Husnabad in Telangana’s Siddipet received the highest rainfall, according to India Meteorlogical Department’s report based on data from 8.30 a.m. of Tuesday (September 3) to 8.30 a.m. of Wednesday (September 4). The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that several areas in Telangana experienced very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. The data, covering the period from 8.30 a.m. of Tuesday (September 3) to 8.30 a.m. of Wednesday (September 4), shows that Husnabad in Siddipet recorded the highest rainfall at 17 cm. This was followed by 13 cm in Nandipet and Makloor in Nizamabad, 13 cm in Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem, and 12 cm in Nanganur in Siddipet.

Heavy rains struck parts of Hyderabad late Tuesday night, causing flooding in several areas. The rains prompted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to begin clearing waterlogged spots.

Forecast for Wednesday

The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts for Wednesday (September 4, 2024). In department issued an impact based forecast in the morning predicting light to moderate rain very likely in Hyderabad and its surroundings on Wednesday.

Telangana / Hyderabad

