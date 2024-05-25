IMD predicts rise in temperature and dry weather in Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory indicating that maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in isolated pockets of Telangana in the next five days. Dry weather is expected across Telangana from Sunday until May 31, according to an IMD release issued on Saturday.

In Hyderabad and surrounding areas, the maximum and minimum temperatures over the next 48 hours will be around 40 and 28 degrees. According to the IMD’s maximum temperature forecast, 21 out of the 33 districts will experience temperatures ranging from 41 to 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

“With Telangana witnessing an increase in temperatures over the next five days, rains can be expected to start from June 1,” said K. Nagaratna, Head of IMD Hyderabad.