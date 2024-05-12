IMD predicts rainfall in several parts of Telangana on polling day

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for certain parts of the State, effective from Sunday - till May 14. This alert foresees the possibility of light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, accompanied by lightning, in several districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on May 13, which is the polling day.

According to an IMD release, isolated areas in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds on Sunday. This alert has been extended to Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Suryapet districts on May 13.

Over the next 48 hours in Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, there will be generally cloudy sky with prospects of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in parts of the city.

The IMD anticipates maximum and minimum temperatures around 26 and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.