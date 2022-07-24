IMD predicts heavy rains in parts of State

Capital city to witness light to moderate rains

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad on Sunday said that some parts of the State are likely to witness heavy rains, while the capital is likely to witness light to moderate rains or thundershowers for the next five days.

While Telangana has been witnessing heavy rains for the past couple of days, which led Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to call for an emergency meeting on Saturday, the IMD has issued the yellow alert and said that isolated places in erstwhile Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Medak, and Rangareddy districts could receive heavy rains till July 27, as the cyclonic circulation over interior Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh now lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. The north-south trough from South interior Karantaka to Comorin area extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are likely to occur in and around Hyderabad city with maximum and minimum temperatures around 29 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively for the next 24 hours.