IMD issues yellow alert today for 17 districts

The yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to remain in force for 17 districts as on Thursday. The State was lashed by heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon.

Hyderabad and its neighbourhood are forecast to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.