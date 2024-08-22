IMD issues yellow alert today for 17 districts

The yellow alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to remain in force for 17 districts as on Thursday. The State was lashed by heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon.

Hyderabad and its neighbourhood are forecast to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph.