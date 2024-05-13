GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMD issues yellow alert in parts of State till May 17

Published - May 13, 2024 11:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in parts of Telangana till May 17. As per an IMD release, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Tuesday.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be 36 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively, according to the IMD.

