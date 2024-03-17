ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana

March 17, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected in isolated areas of a few districts on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad centre has issued a yellow alert for select regions of the State, spanning four days.

In a release issue by the IMD, it has been indicated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected in isolated areas of Adilabad, Mancherial, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts on Monday. The alert has been extended to Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts for March 19, with a similar forecast expected to persist in these regions until March 21.

For Hyderabad city and its surrounding areas, the forecast over the next 48 hours predicts predominantly cloudy skies. Light rain or thundershowers are anticipated in certain parts of the city, with hazy conditions likely during the morning hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

