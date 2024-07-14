ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Telangana today

Published - July 14, 2024 09:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for certain parts of Telangana on Sunday. An orange alert has been issued for some other areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a release by the IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in other districts.

The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak and Kamareddy on Monday; and yellow alert (heavy rainfall) for Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal and Hanamkonda. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at some other places

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds towards the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 23 degree Celsius.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US