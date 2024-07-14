IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Telangana today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for certain parts of Telangana on Sunday. An orange alert has been issued for some other areas.

As per a release by the IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in other districts.

The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak and Kamareddy on Monday; and yellow alert (heavy rainfall) for Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal and Hanamkonda. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at some other places

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds towards the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 23 degree Celsius.