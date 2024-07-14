GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Telangana today

Published - July 14, 2024 09:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for certain parts of Telangana on Sunday. An orange alert has been issued for some other areas.

As per a release by the IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in other districts.

The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak and Kamareddy on Monday; and yellow alert (heavy rainfall) for Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal and Hanamkonda. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at some other places

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, for the next 48 hours, there will be generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds towards the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 23 degree Celsius.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.