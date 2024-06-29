IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Telangana on Sunday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of Telangana on Sunday, predicting light to moderate rains or thundershowers in some areas.

According to an IMD release, sustained surface winds with speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in districts such as Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kamareddy districts.

For Hyderabad and its nrighbourhood, generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers are expected over the next 48 hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely around 33°C and 24°C, respectively.

