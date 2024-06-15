ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Telangana on Sunday

Published - June 15, 2024 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy rains are very likely to occur on Sunday at isolated places across the State

The Hindu Bureau

The next 48 hours are expected to see generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for select areas of the State, indicating a likelihood of heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with rainfall on Sunday.

According to IMD’s release, heavy rains are very likely to occur on Sunday at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts.

As for Hyderabad and its neighbouring regions, the next 48 hours are expected to see generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers very likely to occur towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C and 23° C, respectively.

