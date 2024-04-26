IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Telangana, as Hyderabad records 40.8 degree Celsius

April 26, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad breached the 40.8 degree Celsius mark on Thursday recording the season’s highest temperature in the State capital. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) centre, Hyderabad, has issued yellow and orange heatwave alerts in certain parts of the State for the coming four days.

As per a daily bulletin released by the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued for Friday in isolated pockets of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana. As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood areas, for the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 41 degree Celsius.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), on Wednesday, the highest temperature was 45 degrees Celsius in Nidamanoor (Nalgonda) and Nelakondapally (Khammam), followed by 44.9 in Yanamabailu (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and a number villages and towns recording higher than 44 degree Celsius.