GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IMD issues yellow alert for parts of Telangana, as Hyderabad records 40.8 degree Celsius

April 26, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad breached the 40.8 degree Celsius mark on Thursday recording the season’s highest temperature in the State capital. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) centre, Hyderabad, has issued yellow and orange heatwave alerts in certain parts of the State for the coming four days.

As per a daily bulletin released by the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued for Friday in isolated pockets of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana. As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood areas, for the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 41 degree Celsius.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), on Wednesday, the highest temperature was 45 degrees Celsius in Nidamanoor (Nalgonda) and Nelakondapally (Khammam), followed by 44.9 in Yanamabailu (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and a number villages and towns recording higher than 44 degree Celsius.

Related Topics

weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.