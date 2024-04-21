ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues yellow alert for certain parts of Telangana

April 21, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in 18 districts of Telangana, as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Lemon_tm

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for specific areas of the State, starting from Monday until April 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the IMD’s daily bulletin, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas across Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts of Telangana. These weather conditions are expected to continue until April 24.

Telangana braces for a long, difficult summer

For Hyderabad city and its neighbouring regions, the next 48 hours will see partly cloudy sky with chances of light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in certain areas. The expected maximum and minimum temperatures are around 39 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Additionally, some parts of the State experienced rainfall on Sunday.

Summer likely to be warmer than the previous years: meteorologists

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Chunchupally in Bhadradri Kothagudem received 53.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Yellandu (30.5 mm) and Laxmidevipally (30.3 mm) in the same district. There was no recorded rainfall within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Telangana to have above normal rainfall during monsoon, says IMD
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US